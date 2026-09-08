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Investment Risk Insights

While risk is inevitable, financial advisors can shape how clients respond to it. Here, our behavioral finance researchers share pointers on discussing market swings with clients. You’ll also find resources on building a portfolio that aligns with a client’s unique risk tolerance. 

Plus, our analysts uncover often-overlooked sources of risk. Tap into code snippets, tools, and more for conducting risk assessments. 

All Risk Insights

Showing 1 to 12 out of 182
Join us on Sept. 23 to see how Morningstar Direct helps investment teams analyze risk exposures, conduct scenario analysis, assess portfolio vulnerabilities, and take action.
Webinar
45 mins

Register Now: Navigate Risk and Volatility with Morningstar Direct

Join us on Sept. 23 to see how Morningstar Direct helps investment teams analyze risk exposures, conduct scenario analysis, assess portfolio vulnerabilities, and take action.
To understand an investor, advisors must begin by helping the investor understand themselves.
Blog
10 mins

The Practical Guide to Behavioral Finance and Investing

To understand an investor, advisors must begin by helping the investor understand themselves.
Airline stocks have soared past fair value while demand stalled.
Blog
6 mins

Airline Industry Analysis: Trends, Advantages, and Risks

Airline stocks have soared past fair value while demand stalled.
Learn how MCP server deployment connects AI workflows to governed investment data, cuts integration friction, and supports responsible AI at scale.
Blog
4 mins

MCP Server: What You Need to Know

Learn how MCP server deployment connects AI workflows to governed investment data, cuts integration friction, and supports responsible AI at scale.
By overlooking human capital, financial advisors might be ignoring an important source of risk at the total portfolio level.
Blog
3 mins

Total Portfolio Approach for Diversified Wealth

By overlooking human capital, financial advisors might be ignoring an important source of risk at the total portfolio level.
Help clients prepare for retirement by assessing four withdrawal approaches: the cash flow reserve bucket strategy, two variations of the three buckets strategy, and the time bucket strategy.
Blog
5 mins

Systematic Withdrawal Strategy: Benefits and Risks for Retirement Income

Help clients prepare for retirement by assessing four withdrawal approaches: the cash flow reserve bucket strategy, two variations of the three buckets strategy, and the time bucket strategy.
More financial advisors are teaming up with model portfolio providers to use their models as a foundation for customization.
Blog
5 mins

What Are Custom Model Portfolios, and How Do They Work?

More financial advisors are teaming up with model portfolio providers to use their models as a foundation for customization.
While fixed real withdrawals offer simplicity, a more flexible approach can significantly boost starting withdrawal rates and lifetime withdrawal amounts.
Blog
7 mins

Retirement Income Planning Playbook for Financial Advisors

While fixed real withdrawals offer simplicity, a more flexible approach can significantly boost starting withdrawal rates and lifetime withdrawal amounts.
US utilities are entering their largest investment cycle in decades to power AI data centers. See top stock picks and the risks to watch.
Blog
4 mins

US Utilities Outlook: AI Power Demand Meets Grid Investment

US utilities are entering their largest investment cycle in decades to power AI data centers. See top stock picks and the risks to watch.
Robust earnings and dividend growth in 2026-27 should support double-digit annual total returns for many utilities.
Blog
5 mins

2026 Utility Trends: AI, Data Centers, and Renewables

Robust earnings and dividend growth in 2026-27 should support double-digit annual total returns for many utilities.
Market downturns can make investors feel out of control, but inaction also comes with a cost. Proven risk profiles can help you reap long-term rewards. Test1
Blog
5 mins

How to Set Investors Up for Success With Risk Profiles

Market downturns can make investors feel out of control, but inaction also comes with a cost. Proven risk profiles can help you reap long-term rewards. Test1
Blog
5 mins

6 Contrarian Investment Ideas

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