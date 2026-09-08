Investment Risk Insights
While risk is inevitable, financial advisors can shape how clients respond to it. Here, our behavioral finance researchers share pointers on discussing market swings with clients. You’ll also find resources on building a portfolio that aligns with a client’s unique risk tolerance.
Plus, our analysts uncover often-overlooked sources of risk. Tap into code snippets, tools, and more for conducting risk assessments.
5 min
5 Investment Risks Shaping 2026
Everything from geopolitical shocks and private credit stress to semiliquid fund growth and AI.
45 min
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All Risk Insights
Showing 1 to 12 out of 182
45 mins
Join us on Sept. 23 to see how Morningstar Direct helps investment teams analyze risk exposures, conduct scenario analysis, assess portfolio vulnerabilities, and take action.
10 mins
To understand an investor, advisors must begin by helping the investor understand themselves.
6 mins
Airline stocks have soared past fair value while demand stalled.
4 mins
Learn how MCP server deployment connects AI workflows to governed investment data, cuts integration friction, and supports responsible AI at scale.
3 mins
By overlooking human capital, financial advisors might be ignoring an important source of risk at the total portfolio level.
5 mins
Help clients prepare for retirement by assessing four withdrawal approaches: the cash flow reserve bucket strategy, two variations of the three buckets strategy, and the time bucket strategy.
5 mins
More financial advisors are teaming up with model portfolio providers to use their models as a foundation for customization.
7 mins
While fixed real withdrawals offer simplicity, a more flexible approach can significantly boost starting withdrawal rates and lifetime withdrawal amounts.
4 mins
US utilities are entering their largest investment cycle in decades to power AI data centers. See top stock picks and the risks to watch.
5 mins
Robust earnings and dividend growth in 2026-27 should support double-digit annual total returns for many utilities.
5 mins
Market downturns can make investors feel out of control, but inaction also comes with a cost. Proven risk profiles can help you reap long-term rewards. Test1