Our core brand assets include the Morningstar name, family brand names, the Morningstar logotype and lockups (combined wordmarks of Morningstar logotype and family brand names), as well as signature assets, like our Moat Ratings. Our regulated entity names and some offering names may also be treated as brand assets.

We distinguish between our use of Morningstar brand assets and their use by others, including partners, licensees, and media. See the Using marks for Morningstar brand assets by all third parties section.

Morningstar name, logotype, and lockups

Except in certain limited instances, the Morningstar brand name is a separate mark that is distinct from the names of products, features, and supporting elements. In the United States and most other jurisdictions in which Morningstar does business, the Morningstar brand name is a registered trademark.

Similarly, our logotype is typically a registered mark and the anchor of our visual identity, and it is part of our lockups, which are used for family brands only.

Family brand names

Our family brands are Morningstar Credit, Morningstar Data+Analytics, Morningstar ESG, Morningstar Indexes, Morningstar Retirement, and Morningstar Wealth.

Note that the family brands are not legal entities, and they should never be used instead of legal entities in any documentation that supports a legal process, like contracts, service agreements, or partnership agreements.

Regulated entity names

Across jurisdictions where we operate, there may be differences in how we refer to regulated entities in sales/marketing materials and legal disclosures or other legal documentation.

Offerings and signature assets

In some cases, we have registered the names of certain products and services in the United States and other jurisdictions as trademarks. For a current list, see the Registered Trademarks section.

Using marks for Morningstar brand assets by all third parties

On first use, all third parties are required to include:

an ® designator in text (e.g., Morningstar®) and as part of the Morningstar logotype but not within family brand and other names that include Morningstar. In those jurisdictions in which Morningstar has not registered the mark in question, you must use either a ™ designator or an ℠ designator, depending on the country.

an ℠ or ™ at the end of lockups and family brand names. The choice depends on the country in which the lockup/family brand is being used. Use an ℠ designator in the U.S. and Japan, and a ™ designator in all other countries.

an ®, ℠ or ™ as appropriate at the end of registered product names.

When using the logotype, third parties must ensure the legibility of the registered trademark symbol.

See the Registered Trademarks section for the full list of registered trademarks and how to represent them in each jurisdiction.