Our leadership
Morningstar’s leaders bring a diverse set of skills and experiences to their work championing investors.
Corporate governance
Oversight and accountability are critical to our ability to execute our business strategy. We maintain a majority-independent board of directors for an impartial perspective. The board counsels our leadership team in the long-term interests of our company and shareholders.
Our approach to shareholder engagement includes consistent communication with investors of all types. We answer shareholder questions in our corporate filings, send quarterly letters, and host an annual meeting.
*Indicates executive officer.
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