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Our leadership

Morningstar’s leaders bring a diverse set of skills and experiences to their work championing investors.

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Kunal Kapoor, CFA*

Chief Executive Officer

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Joe Mansueto*

Executive Chairman

A professional portrait of Scott Brown.

Scott Brown

President, Direct Platform

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Elizabeth Collins, CFA

Chief Strategy Officer

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Rod Diefendorf

President and Chief Operating Officer, PitchBook

A professional portrait of Amelia Furr in the Chicago Morningstar office.

Amelia Furr

President, Morningstar Indexes

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Michael Holt, CFA*

Chief Financial Officer

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Brock Johnson

President, Morningstar Retirement

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Marie Trzupek Lynch

Chief People Officer

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Daniel Needham, CFA

President, Morningstar Wealth and Research & Investments

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David Pagliaro

President, Morningstar Sustainalytics

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Kathleen Peacock

Chief Legal Officer

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Detlef Scholz

President, Morningstar Credit

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David W. Williams

Chief Design Officer

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Julie Willoughby

Chief Revenue Officer

Corporate governance

Oversight and accountability are critical to our ability to execute our business strategy. We maintain a majority-independent board of directors for an impartial perspective. The board counsels our leadership team in the long-term interests of our company and shareholders.

Our approach to shareholder engagement includes consistent communication with investors of all types. We answer shareholder questions in our corporate filings, send quarterly letters, and host an annual meeting.

See our corporate governance documents

*Indicates executive officer.

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