Investing Regulation Insights
New technology, complex investment vehicles, and greenwashing concerns are fueling regulatory changes across global financial markets.
Here, we break down how investing professionals can meet today’s compliance standards. These articles cover datasets, analytics, and reporting templates that can improve transparency for clients.
3 min
Fiduciary Fund Monitoring: When “Set It and Forget It” Becomes a Liability
What the Bloomberg 401(k) lawsuit and others warn us about ongoing investment monitoring.
7 min
Stablecoin Adoption Is Rising. Should Bank Investors Be Concerned?
The GENIUS Act has accelerated institutional interest in stablecoins, but questions remain about deposit displacement, payment adoption, and long-term banking implications.
All Regulation Insights
Showing 1 to 12 out of 97
45 mins
On Sept. 30, Andy Pettit, Lia Mitchell, and Branimira Radoslavova will examine the ways that countries can ensure investors have access to understandable, trusted, and good-value investment options.
Managed Care Organization landscape report: regulatory risk, margin recovery, and profit growth outlook for US MCOs through 2035.
Our 2026 US Utilities Landscape provides an overview of the utilities sector, power demand and forecasts, and regulatory and sustainability factors.
4 mins
US utilities are entering their largest investment cycle in decades to power AI data centers. See top stock picks and the risks to watch.
4 mins
UK Homebuilders Q1 2026: Industry Analysis, Trends, and Opportunities
5 mins
European utilities underperformed in Q2 2026 as interest rates rose.
Explore Morningstar’s report on the impact of pharmaceutical tariffs and most-favored nation (MFN) risks to learn key investing considerations. Download now.