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Investing Regulation Insights

New technology, complex investment vehicles, and greenwashing concerns are fueling regulatory changes across global financial markets.

Here, we break down how investing professionals can meet today’s compliance standards. These articles cover datasets, analytics, and reporting templates that can improve transparency for clients.

Jeffrey Ptak addressed fund fees, passive investing, and disclosure standards before Congress. Here’s what advisors should know.
Blog
4 min

What Morningstar Told Congress About Fund Fees and Investor Outcomes

Jeffrey Ptak addressed fund fees, passive investing, and disclosure standards before Congress. Here’s what advisors should know.

Blog
3 min

Fiduciary Fund Monitoring: When “Set It and Forget It” Becomes a Liability

What the Bloomberg 401(k) lawsuit and others warn us about ongoing investment monitoring.

Blog
7 min

Stablecoin Adoption Is Rising. Should Bank Investors Be Concerned?

The GENIUS Act has accelerated institutional interest in stablecoins, but questions remain about deposit displacement, payment adoption, and long-term banking implications.

Blog
6 min

The Consumer Composite Investments Framework: How to Transition to the New Regulation

What’s in the new FCA rule for consumer composite investments, who it affects, and how to ease the transition by June 2027.

All Regulation Insights

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On Sept. 30, Andy Pettit, Lia Mitchell, and Branimira Radoslavova will examine the ways that countries can ensure investors have access to understandable, trusted, and good-value investment options.
Webinar
45 mins

Register Now: From Saving to Investing - A Look at What's Being Done Internationally

On Sept. 30, Andy Pettit, Lia Mitchell, and Branimira Radoslavova will examine the ways that countries can ensure investors have access to understandable, trusted, and good-value investment options.
Managed Care Organization landscape report: regulatory risk, margin recovery, and profit growth outlook for US MCOs through 2035.
Research

Managed Care Organizations Outlook

Managed Care Organization landscape report: regulatory risk, margin recovery, and profit growth outlook for US MCOs through 2035.
Our 2026 US Utilities Landscape provides an overview of the utilities sector, power demand and forecasts, and regulatory and sustainability factors.
Research

2026 Utilities Sector Insights

Our 2026 US Utilities Landscape provides an overview of the utilities sector, power demand and forecasts, and regulatory and sustainability factors.
US utilities are entering their largest investment cycle in decades to power AI data centers. See top stock picks and the risks to watch.
Blog
4 mins

US Utilities Outlook: AI Power Demand Meets Grid Investment

US utilities are entering their largest investment cycle in decades to power AI data centers. See top stock picks and the risks to watch.
Blog
3 mins

IRS Form 1099-DA and the Future of Crypto Reporting

If done right, a shift to semiannual reporting could ease short-term pressures and revive public markets.
Blog
4 mins

Kunal Kapoor: "I Agree With the SEC on Ending Quarterly Reporting—With Conditions"

If done right, a shift to semiannual reporting could ease short-term pressures and revive public markets.
Blog
5 mins

How ESMA's New EU Rules Affected ESG Funds

UK Homebuilders Q1 2026: Industry Analysis, Trends, and Opportunities
Blog
4 mins

UK Homebuilder Stocks: Q1 2026 Outlook

UK Homebuilders Q1 2026: Industry Analysis, Trends, and Opportunities
Blog
7 mins

UK Multi-Asset Funds: Trends in Fees, Flows, Performance

European utilities underperformed in Q2 2026 as interest rates rose.
Blog
5 mins

European Utilities Lose Momentum, But New Buying Opportunities Emerge

European utilities underperformed in Q2 2026 as interest rates rose.
Explore Morningstar’s report on the impact of pharmaceutical tariffs and most-favored nation (MFN) risks to learn key investing considerations. Download now.
Research

Pharmaceutical Tariffs and Pricing Risks for Biopharma

Explore Morningstar’s report on the impact of pharmaceutical tariffs and most-favored nation (MFN) risks to learn key investing considerations. Download now.
What the Bloomberg 401(k) lawsuit and others warn us about ongoing investment monitoring.
Blog
3 mins

Fiduciary Fund Monitoring: When “Set It and Forget It” Becomes a Liability

What the Bloomberg 401(k) lawsuit and others warn us about ongoing investment monitoring.

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