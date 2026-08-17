US Monthly Fund Flows Data for July 2026
The latest research and commentary from the US Morningstar Manager Research team.
How did long term-mutual funds and ETFs perform last month? Understand the short-term and long-term trends affecting equity funds, sector-equity funds, bond funds, and more.
Each month, Morningstar analysts break down fund flows by asset class, domicile, and Morningstar category. This report tracks shifts in investor preferences as money flows into and out of investment vehicles.