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Corporate sustainability at Morningstar

We champion transparency, access, and choice to help investors position for the future. And we embed responsible practices across the firm to protect and advance our clients, support our colleagues, and build an innovative, competitive company.

Read the latest report
An illustration of a circle with a lightning bolt representing Morningstar’s Corporate Sustainability Report 2025.

See policies and past reports

Measuring and reducing our environmental impact

We seek to reduce our impact on the environment while accelerating the growth of our business and expanding the reach of our products and services.

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Committed to our climate goals

Morningstar publishes annual updates on our progress toward decarbonization and regularly assesses our performance against industry peers.

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Assessing our climate risks

Morningstar uses our market-aligned climate data, research, and solutions to assess our climate-related physical and transition risks—and to better understand the position of our global business.

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Our climate data, research, and tools

Sustainalytics Low Carbon Transition Rating provides insight into corporate progress towards alignment with low carbon scenarios like 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Our environmental impact

In 2025, we closed and consolidated offices to reduce scope 1 emissions. We advanced cloud migration to lower data center energy use, decreasing scope 2 emissions, with market-based emissions reflecting renewable energy certificate purchases. Finally, we reduced business travel, driving a decrease in scope 3 emissions.

65%
Environmentally certified office space by square footage
58%
Recycled, composted, or anaerobically digested waste
95%
Renewable energy as a share of energy consumption

Empowering our teams

Our people and their ideas are our most important assets. We’re committed to fostering an environment where the people who power our mission know their ideas are welcome, their voices are heard, and their contributions are rewarded.

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Our workplace

As a global employer, our goal is to support our colleagues’ comprehensive well-being, encourage open dialogue, and fuel innovation.

Employees talking on the rooftop patio at the Chicago Morningstar office.

Education and career development

We foster a culture of learning, guiding our employees through moments that matter in their careers: from positioning entry-level professionals for success to preparing senior leaders for critical roles.

Morningstar employees carrying a garden bed during Global Volunteer Days.

Community engagement

Our people lead our investment in local communities—colleagues use paid time off to volunteer, leverage grants to amplify the causes they are about, and direct company matches to their prioritized organizations.

Engaging many perspectives

Morningstar had 10,973 permanent, full-time employees around the world as of December 2025. We believe that teams composed of colleagues from a broad range of backgrounds, beliefs, and experiences make us a stronger firm.

See the governance practices upholding our strategy

More sustainability insights

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Morningstar’s Corporate Sustainability Reports Deliver Transparency Investors Deserve

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The Tools Powering Climate Investing

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Environment, Climate, and Energy Remain Big Topics for Private-Markets Investors, PitchBook Analysts Say

All statistics and data points above are sourced from Morningstar’s Corporate Sustainability Report 2025 as of Dec. 31, 2025.