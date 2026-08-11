Measuring and reducing our environmental impact
We seek to reduce our impact on the environment while accelerating the growth of our business and expanding the reach of our products and services.
Committed to our climate goals
Morningstar publishes annual updates on our progress toward decarbonization and regularly assesses our performance against industry peers.
Assessing our climate risks
Morningstar uses our market-aligned climate data, research, and solutions to assess our climate-related physical and transition risks—and to better understand the position of our global business.