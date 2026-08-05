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Artificial Intelligence and Investing Insights

Artificial intelligence now fuels the growth of many of the world’s most valuable companies. Here, find analyst research that separates the short-term AI fervor from its long-term opportunities across industries. 

We also offer actionable guidance for investing professionals who plan to scale AI in their own businesses. Explore how-to guides for applying AI in investment research, client engagement, and more. 

All Artificial Intelligence Insights

Showing 1 to 12 out of 90
With new AI tools emerging almost daily, advisors need a framework for separating meaningful business benefits from costly distractions.
Blog
5 mins

Advisors Are Using AI Everywhere. Is It Actually Creating Value?

With new AI tools emerging almost daily, advisors need a framework for separating meaningful business benefits from costly distractions.
New Morningstar research reveals how financial advisors use AI to find real value—where AI productivity pays off and where it doesn't.
Research

Generative AI in Advice: Where Advisors Find Real Value

New Morningstar research reveals how financial advisors use AI to find real value—where AI productivity pays off and where it doesn't.
Explore how Morningstar combines AI, proprietary data, and analyst expertise to uncover deeper manager insights and scale research. Download now.
Research

The Analyst in the Loop: How AI Is Expanding Manager Research

Explore how Morningstar combines AI, proprietary data, and analyst expertise to uncover deeper manager insights and scale research. Download now.
Learn how MCP server deployment connects AI workflows to governed investment data, cuts integration friction, and supports responsible AI at scale.
Blog
4 mins

MCP Server: What You Need to Know

Learn how MCP server deployment connects AI workflows to governed investment data, cuts integration friction, and supports responsible AI at scale.
Robust earnings and dividend growth in 2026-27 should support double-digit annual total returns for many utilities.
Blog
5 mins

2026 Utility Trends: AI, Data Centers, and Renewables

Robust earnings and dividend growth in 2026-27 should support double-digit annual total returns for many utilities.
A look at which AI plays are durable winners, and where consumer pessimism has gone too far.
Research
12 mins

Is China's AI Boom a Consumer Bust?

A look at which AI plays are durable winners, and where consumer pessimism has gone too far.
Asian equities gained 32% last quarter, but outside of technology, valuations remain attractive.
Blog
5 mins

Asia Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Where Are the Opportunities?

Asian equities gained 32% last quarter, but outside of technology, valuations remain attractive.
Where Morningstar's equity analysts see opportunities in the third quarter.
Blog

Europe Equity Outlook: Opportunities Become More Selective

Where Morningstar's equity analysts see opportunities in the third quarter.
From the speed of infrastructure spending and software disruption to valuations, risks, and long-term opportunities.
Blog
7 mins

The Biggest Questions Facing AI Investors

From the speed of infrastructure spending and software disruption to valuations, risks, and long-term opportunities.
This year's Morningstar Investment Conference focused on understanding risk, evaluating innovation thoughtfully, and strengthening the client relationships that matter most.
Blog
5 mins

MIC 2026: The Future of Advice Starts with the Fundamentals

This year's Morningstar Investment Conference focused on understanding risk, evaluating innovation thoughtfully, and strengthening the client relationships that matter most.
Blog
5 mins

AI, Inflation, and Investor Risk: What Matters Most for Asia Investors in Q3 2026

Most AI initiatives don't fail because of the models—they fail because of the data behind them.
Blog
4 mins

5 Reasons Why AI Initiatives Fail

Most AI initiatives don't fail because of the models—they fail because of the data behind them.

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