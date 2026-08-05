Artificial Intelligence and Investing Insights
Artificial intelligence now fuels the growth of many of the world’s most valuable companies. Here, find analyst research that separates the short-term AI fervor from its long-term opportunities across industries.
We also offer actionable guidance for investing professionals who plan to scale AI in their own businesses. Explore how-to guides for applying AI in investment research, client engagement, and more.
10 min
AI in Asset Management: Key Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities
Ensure your firm is capitalizing on the efficiencies AI is creating in the asset management industry.
42 min
Q2 Semiconductor Pulse: AI Demand Is Rewriting the Rules for Chipmakers
Our take on where growth in the chip market will concentrate, and where near-term losses may emerge.
All Artificial Intelligence Insights
Showing 1 to 12 out of 90
5 mins
With new AI tools emerging almost daily, advisors need a framework for separating meaningful business benefits from costly distractions.
New Morningstar research reveals how financial advisors use AI to find real value—where AI productivity pays off and where it doesn't.
Explore how Morningstar combines AI, proprietary data, and analyst expertise to uncover deeper manager insights and scale research. Download now.
4 mins
Learn how MCP server deployment connects AI workflows to governed investment data, cuts integration friction, and supports responsible AI at scale.
5 mins
Robust earnings and dividend growth in 2026-27 should support double-digit annual total returns for many utilities.
12 mins
A look at which AI plays are durable winners, and where consumer pessimism has gone too far.
5 mins
Asian equities gained 32% last quarter, but outside of technology, valuations remain attractive.
Where Morningstar's equity analysts see opportunities in the third quarter.
7 mins
From the speed of infrastructure spending and software disruption to valuations, risks, and long-term opportunities.
5 mins
This year's Morningstar Investment Conference focused on understanding risk, evaluating innovation thoughtfully, and strengthening the client relationships that matter most.