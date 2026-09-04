MCP Server: What You Need to Know

Financial firms are moving fast on artificial intelligence, but most are still solving the same underlying problem: getting trusted data into the AI tools their teams already use, without building a custom connection for every pairing of model and system.

The Model Context Protocol, or MCP, was created to close that gap. This open standard has been adopted quickly across the AI industry since its introduction in 2024.

The following blog post lays out the basics of MCP and answers the questions heads of data and AI strategy as well as asset managers, wealth firms, and other investment industry leaders ask most as they evaluate MCP server deployment for their own organizations.

The blog post also explains how the Morningstar MCP Server applies this efficiency for investment data.