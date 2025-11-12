Where permitted by law, an authorized agent can make a data request on your behalf.

Morningstar may request additional information to verify your identify or whether an authorized agent has received your permission to make a data request on your behalf.

Please note that Morningstar may deny a data request for any lawful reason. If Morningstar has notified you that it will not fulfill your data request, you may appeal the decision by emailing privacyenquiries@morningstar.com.

Additionally, if we deny your data request in certain locations, you may be able to submit a complaint to the local privacy regulator or, in certain US states, the state attorney general.

If you have a question relating to your data request or about how we collect or use your data, please contact us through one of the following options:

Email: privacyenquiries@morningstar.com

Mail:

Morningstar, Inc.

22 W. Washington St.

Chicago, IL 60602

Attn: Head of Global Privacy