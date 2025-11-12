Morningstar’s Privacy Center
Your privacy is very important to us. At Morningstar, we strive for transparency and trust when it comes to your privacy.
Manage your data
You may request to access, correct, restrict the sale of, or delete the personal data that we collect about you. For the purpose of this site, we describe these requests as “data requests.”
If you would like to submit a "do not sell" request for PitchBook, please email your request to donotsell@pitchbook.com.
You may submit a data request by clicking the "Data Request" button below:
Security
If you would like to report a security issue in any of our products, please review the vulnerability disclosure guidelines.
Where permitted by law, an authorized agent can make a data request on your behalf.
Morningstar may request additional information to verify your identify or whether an authorized agent has received your permission to make a data request on your behalf.
Please note that Morningstar may deny a data request for any lawful reason. If Morningstar has notified you that it will not fulfill your data request, you may appeal the decision by emailing privacyenquiries@morningstar.com.
Additionally, if we deny your data request in certain locations, you may be able to submit a complaint to the local privacy regulator or, in certain US states, the state attorney general.
If you have a question relating to your data request or about how we collect or use your data, please contact us through one of the following options:
Email: privacyenquiries@morningstar.com
Mail:
Morningstar, Inc.
22 W. Washington St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Attn: Head of Global Privacy