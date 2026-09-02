Private market allocation in practice
Private markets have long been a cornerstone of institutional return targets—but the landscape is shifting fast. PitchBook and Morningstar deliver data on funds, managers, deals, and performance benchmarks across public and private markets so you can work through these questions with independent analysis.
Adapting stewardship for a demanding market
We understand that asset owners must adapt their stewardship strategies to deliver on long-term objectives in a rapidly changing environment. Aligning portfolio-level choices with fiduciary duty while accommodating societal and governance challenges is no longer optional—it's critical for managing risks.
Rising technology disruption
Technology disruption is reshaping both investment operations and the broader economy. The most resilient institutional investors turn technology into an edge—streamlining operations, sharpening risk management, and positioning portfolios for long-term growth.
Navigating the new complexity of manager selection
As allocations re-adjust across public and private markets, evaluating managers has never been more demanding. Diverse strategies and often-limited transparency heighten the need for disciplined, data-driven processes to identify skill and build lasting conviction.
Public/private convergence
As private markets mature and public markets evolve, investors must manage exposures holistically. Navigating liquidity, transparency, and risk requires integrated tools and insights across asset classes.