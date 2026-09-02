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Morningstar for institutional investors

Navigate complexity with confidence.

Asset owners are facing more volatile and concentrated markets, evolving stakeholder demands, and new unexpected challenges—all while trying to do the job of separating signal from noise.  

Morningstar’s data, research, and tools help you broaden your view of the markets—empowering you to make informed decisions, ask better questions, and focus on what really matters. 

Private market allocation in practice

Private markets have long been a cornerstone of institutional return targets—but the landscape is shifting fast. PitchBook and Morningstar deliver data on funds, managers, deals, and performance benchmarks across public and private markets so you can work through these questions with independent analysis.

Adapting stewardship for a demanding market

We understand that asset owners must adapt their stewardship strategies to deliver on long-term objectives in a rapidly changing environment. Aligning portfolio-level choices with fiduciary duty while accommodating societal and governance challenges is no longer optional—it's critical for managing risks.

Rising technology disruption

Technology disruption is reshaping both investment operations and the broader economy. The most resilient institutional investors turn technology into an edge—streamlining operations, sharpening risk management, and positioning portfolios for long-term growth.

Navigating the new complexity of manager selection

As allocations re-adjust across public and private markets, evaluating managers has never been more demanding. Diverse strategies and often-limited transparency heighten the need for disciplined, data-driven processes to identify skill and build lasting conviction.

Public/private convergence

As private markets mature and public markets evolve, investors must manage exposures holistically. Navigating liquidity, transparency, and risk requires integrated tools and insights across asset classes.

Sustainable and regulatory pressures

Stakeholder requirements, climate risk, and global regulations demand sharper reporting and oversight. Institutions need clear frameworks to manage compliance while delivering long-term value.

Explore our products

Crystallize your view on investing trends and validate your asset allocation and manager selection decisions with insightful data and research.

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