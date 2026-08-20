US Fund Flows Keep Rolling in July

Note: The figures in this report were compiled on July 13, 2026, and reflect only the funds that reported net assets by that date. The figures in both the commentary and the extended tables are survivorship-bias-free. This report includes both mutual funds and exchange-traded funds but not funds of funds unless specifically stated. It does not include collective investment trusts or separate accounts.

Important methodology note: Morningstar computes flows using the standard approach in the industry: Net flow is the estimated change in assets not explained by the performance of the fund. Our method assumes that flows occur uniformly over the course of the month. Adjustments for mergers are performed automatically. When liquidated funds are included, the fund's final assets are counted as outflows. Reinvested dividends are not counted as inflows. We use fund-level reinvestment rates to improve accuracy in this respect. We make ad hoc adjustments for unusual corporate actions such as reverse share splits, and we overwrite our estimates with actual flows if managers are willing to provide the data to us. When possible, Morningstar offsets outflows caused by transfers to other investment vehicles that share an identical mandate since they are not indicative of a change in investor interest.



