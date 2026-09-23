US Utilities: Value in the Wild West

California's legislative session closed without new wildfire protections, and Oregon's regulatory environment remains unsettled; developments the market has read as a red flag for utility investors. These political setbacks have rattled investors, sending PG&E and Edison International shares down 30% in a matter of days while Portland General's stock stalls. But does the sell-off overstate the risk?

Existing safeguards provide more protection than current share prices suggest. For investors, advisors, and asset managers evaluating utility exposure, the disconnect between fundamentals and market sentiment points to a buying opportunity in an unloved corner of the sector. Download the report to learn more.