Telecommunications Industry in Europe: Key Trends and Investment Opportunities in Q3 2026

European telecoms remain structurally undersized compared with global competitors, and our latest analysis argues the sector needs a regulatory overhaul. New EU merger guidelines could ease the path to consolidation, but the outcome hinges on how regulators apply them, and incumbents in most mobile markets are expected to cede share to newer, low-cost providers.

Morningstar’s European Telecommunications Industry report finds that European telecoms do not generate returns above their cost of capital on an aggregated basis, with fragmented regulation, duplicated networks, and intense competition continuing to weigh on the sector. Investors should focus on cost reductions and leaders with strong home market presence. Download the free report.