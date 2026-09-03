Total Portfolio Approach for Diversified Wealth

The total portfolio approach, or TPA, is a framework for managing investments that emphasizes the performance and risk of the portfolio as a whole. Instead of building around individual asset classes or tracking against separate benchmarks, TPA takes a unified view. Every investment is assessed based on how it contributes to the portfolio’s overall objective.

This approach is dynamic and goal-oriented. It’s designed to help investors adapt in real-time, shifting allocations as markets change or priorities evolve. That flexibility is one reason TPA is gaining traction among institutional investors.

As they face increasingly complex markets and shifting return expectations, more investors are finding that traditional siloed strategies can fall short. TPA offers a more integrated, efficient way to manage capital—one that keeps the end goal in constant focus.

The full Total Portfolio Research report looks at portfolio personalization and direct-indexing strategies that account for clients’ future income. Download the study with data from 263 American firms to explore our methodology, including strategies tailored to clients’ long-term goals. For financial advisor use only.