Accessibility at Morningstar

Our mission is to create great products that help investors reach their financial goals. We believe this sense of mission is exceptionally strong at Morningstar. It pervades our organization, defines us, and sets us apart from other companies in our industry. At Morningstar, we believe in building a better future for everyone and that includes an inclusive digital experience for all, which is at the backdrop of all of our products. WCAG 2.1 AA is a set of guidelines published by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) through their Web Accessibility Initiative (WAI) group. These guidelines are technical standards that ensure a robust user experience for people of all abilities.

Morningstar is committed to digital accessibility and making sure our websites and digital experiences can be accessed by everyone. To ensure an optimal experience for everyone, Morningstar strives to conform with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 Level AA.

Morningstar’s Accessibility Strategy and Multi-Year Accessibility Plan

For those Morningstar products to which AODA applies, Morningstar has developed a Multi-Year Accessibility Plan to provide a catalogue of the steps that Morningstar has taken to date and a road map for the steps that Morningstar will take in the future to prevent and remove accessibility barriers. This Multi-Year Accessibility Plan will be reviewed regularly and at least once every five years. Our plans and corresponding services can be found below.

Multi Year Plans:

Accessible Customer Service Plans:

If you’re having trouble using anything on our site or other products, please contact us at joe@morningstar.com or +1 (312) 424-4288