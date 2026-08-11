Who we help
Morningstar for financial advisers
Powerful financial planning, investment research and practice management solutions. Like you, Morningstar strives to help clients achieve their financial goals and make sound financial decisions. That’s why we’ve created a comprehensive suite of solutions to support your business and enhance your client offering.
Morningstar for licensees and dealer groups
Like you, Morningstar strives to help clients achieve their financial goals and make sound financial decisions. That’s why we’ve created a comprehensive suite of solutions to support your business and enhance your client offering.
Morningstar for individual investors
Individual investors across Australia turn to Morningstar for research, ratings and insights to navigate markets and invest with confidence for the long term.
Morningstar for paraplanners and support staff
Like you, Morningstar is committed to transforming high‑quality advice into meaningful outcomes for clients. We understand the critical role paraplanners and support staff play in modelling the strategies that help clients make confident financial decisions. That’s why we’ve developed a suite of tools designed to streamline your workflow, strengthen your analysis, and support you in delivering advice that advisers trust and clients value.
Morningstar for super funds and asset managers
Asset owners and super funds operate in an increasingly complex environment, balancing long-term member outcomes, regulatory scrutiny and evolving market dynamics. Morningstar brings together transparent research, global data and advanced analytics to support better decision-making across the investment lifecycle. From portfolio construction and manager selection to sustainability and private markets, our solutions are designed to deliver clarity, consistency and confidence at scale.