The Practical Guide to Behavioral Finance and Investing

While traditional finance assumes investors make rational decisions to maximize profit, behavioral finance theory recognizes that psychology and mental shortcuts often influence how people save, spend, and invest.

In other words, real investors don’t always optimize. Instead, they may experience uncertainty or overconfidence when making choices.

Mental shortcuts can help individuals navigate complex finance decisions, but they may also lead to biases that shape judgment. For financial advisors, understanding these behaviors can allow them to show value and strengthen client relationships.

In this guide, we’ll explore why behavioral finance matters, the impact of behavioral coaching, and how these investment professionals can apply behavioral finance principles to keep clients focused on their long-term goals.