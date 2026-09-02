What Are Custom Model Portfolios, and How Do They Work?

More financial advisors are teaming up with model portfolio providers to use their models as a foundation for customization. Custom model portfolios can be adjusted to meet the specific preferences of advisors and investors.

Morningstar estimates that custom model portfolio assets have grown to more than $125 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024, up almost 50% from June 30, 2023, according to Morningstar’s Guide to Customizing a Model Portfolio, released in February.

Model portfolios offered by asset managers and third-party strategists have become the backbone of many financial advisors’ practices. Outsourcing some, or all, of their investment-management responsibilities lets advisors focus on more holistic financial planning and on managing their business.

Despite the advantages of model portfolios, Morningstar’s Voice of the Advisor Market Research Program noted that 27% of advisors do not offer them.

A preference for customized portfolios was by far the largest sticking point, followed by a perceived lack of control over investment decisions. Custom model portfolios provide advisors with a middle ground, allowing them to reap the benefits of models while retaining some discretion over investment decisions.