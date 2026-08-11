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We clear the way for investors

Morningstar empowers every investor by removing the friction that slows decisions, clouds markets, and drives up costs.

With connected data, independent research, investor-first tools, and long-term portfolio strategies, we challenge what’s hidden, complex, and inefficient so nothing stands between investors and their goals.

Morningstar headquarters in Chicago, Illinois

How we do it

Transparency

We bring clarity to what others obscure so investors can compare, assess, and decide with confidence.

Independence

We remove hidden agendas and outside influence, putting decisions back in the hands of the investor.

Long-term focus

We help investors tune out the noise and stay aligned with their long-term goals.

Progress

We align data, tools, people, and systems—clearing bottlenecks and creating momentum.

Our ethical foundation

Guided by uncompromising ethical standards, we’re committed to running our business in a way that manages actual and perceived conflicts of interest, while aiming to ensure our processes remain open and fair.

Morningstar researchers and editors collaborate around a conference table.

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Who we serve

Morningstar empowers investors of every kind—from individuals and institutions—and the firms that support them.

Individual investors

Uncover how well an investment serves investors—and no one else—with our independent analysis and research tools.

Advisors and wealth managers

Grow your business and client relationships with our research tools and model portfolios.

Asset managers

Reclaim momentum with our unified home for research, analysis, and portfolio management.

Institutional investors

Stay focused on long-term objectives with our research, data, and ratings.

Fintechs

Build world-class digital experiences that advance investors’ progress toward their goals with our enriched data and insights.

Empowering success for investors of any size

4.2M
Individual investors
425K
Financial advisors
125K
Private-market participants
275K
Retirement plan sponsors
4.3K
Debt issuers
3.1K
Asset-management firms

Where we work

Morningstar teams operate in 40-plus offices around the world, with our headquarters in Chicago. In each market, we challenge the status quo in the name of investors and their goals.

Map showing Morningstar offices in the Americas, Africa, Asia, Australia, and Europe.

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Advisory services offered by subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. who are authorized in the appropriate jurisdiction to do so.

All statistics and data points above are sourced from Morningstar as of Dec. 31, 2024.

 