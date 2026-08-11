Transparency
We bring clarity to what others obscure so investors can compare, assess, and decide with confidence.
Morningstar empowers every investor by removing the friction that slows decisions, clouds markets, and drives up costs.
With connected data, independent research, investor-first tools, and long-term portfolio strategies, we challenge what’s hidden, complex, and inefficient so nothing stands between investors and their goals.
Guided by uncompromising ethical standards, we’re committed to running our business in a way that manages actual and perceived conflicts of interest, while aiming to ensure our processes remain open and fair.
Morningstar empowers investors of every kind—from individuals and institutions—and the firms that support them.
Uncover how well an investment serves investors—and no one else—with our independent analysis and research tools.
Grow your business and client relationships with our research tools and model portfolios.
Reclaim momentum with our unified home for research, analysis, and portfolio management.
Morningstar teams operate in 40-plus offices around the world, with our headquarters in Chicago. In each market, we challenge the status quo in the name of investors and their goals.
Advisory services offered by subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. who are authorized in the appropriate jurisdiction to do so.
All statistics and data points above are sourced from Morningstar as of Dec. 31, 2024.