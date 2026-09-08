US and Canada Airline Industry Analysis: Key Insights

Fuel is the single largest variable cost most airlines carry, sometimes reaching one-third of all operating expenses. It spiked again in early 2026.

US Gulf Coast kerosene-type jet fuel reached $2.63 per gallon as of June 30, 2026, pushing fuel cost per available seat mile to its highest level since 2022 across every carrier we cover. American Airlines ran the highest fuel cost per seat mile at $0.0596, followed by United at $0.0585. Air Canada ran the lowest at $0.0437.

Airlines experience fuel costs more or less in lockstep, and they are generally successful at passing them on to customers in ticket prices. But the pass-through is not instant, and that lag is where the risk sits.