Explore

Working at Morningstar

An analyst who shines a light when markets are hidden. An engineer who clears the path from insight to action. A researcher who makes data speak when it's siloed. 

This is what empowering investors looks like from the inside. Explore what it means to grow here.

Explore job openings
Employees discussing plans around a conference table at a Morningstar office.

How we work

Five values guide everything we do, from how we serve investors to how we show up for each other.

Champion the investor

We prioritize the needs and interests of investors in everything we do, aiming to empower them whether they engage with us directly or indirectly.

Dream big, drive change

We embrace bold visions and actively pursue innovations that improve our services, benefit the communities we operate in, and make a positive impact on the wider world.

Execution is everything

Our strength lies in our ability to transform ideas into tangible outcomes, demonstrating our commitment through the quality of our results.

Growth mindset

We encourage continuous personal and professional development, knowing that our collective growth drives the company’s success.

One team

We operate as a cohesive unit, embracing diversity and collaboration, which fuels our shared commitment to achieving our mission and upholding our values.

Our work environment

Our work environments stand out in the financial services space for being inclusive and respectful. Teams collaborate and act with courtesy. Across our 40 offices worldwide, our spaces are designed for focused work and collaboration.
culture-workenvironment-260714.png

How we build community

You can show up as yourself here. We have 12 employee resource groups and 65+ chapters globally. Each is colleague-led, open to everyone, and built for real connection, professional development, and community. Because with the right people, place and purpose, there's no limit to what you can do.

What our colleagues are saying

See our approach to sustainability

Find community that goes beyond the office walls

Conservation in India

Our three-year project with the Sanctuary Nature Foundation strives to foster long-term community impact.

The project aims to establish a sustainable model of community-led conservation, enhance ecological health, and support livelihoods in and around the Sawai Madhopur region and the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan.

Money management skills in Chicago

For over 20 years, Morningstar has partnered with Walter Payton College Prep to educate Chicago area youth on essential financial knowledge.

Volunteers teach students about topics such as personal finance, the time value of money, the valuation of companies and mutual funds, and overall investment strategies.

Financial literacy in Canada

Colleagues invited Morningstar-affiliated people between 18 and 30 years old to learn the basics of personal finance. The workshop covered important topics like budgeting, credit, and investing.

Supporting secure financial futures in Australia

Through volunteering and fund-raising efforts, Morningstar works closely with a number of community partners including organisations such as RizeUp Australia

We also worked with the First Nations Foundation to introduce the first-ever investment education and training program designed for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. 

An image of Morningstar employees helping with conservation efforts in India.
An image of a Morningstar employee educating youth on financial knowledge in Chicago.
An image of Morningstar employees hosting a financial literacy workshop in Canada.
culture-collage-en-au-260325.jpg

Pay it forward to causes you care about

58%
Of employees volunteered in 2025
24,293
Total employee volunteer hours in 2025
140
Global Volunteer Day projects

Join the Morningstar team

Explore open jobs

All statistics and data points above are sourced from Morningstar’s Corporate Sustainability Report 2025 as of Dec. 31, 2025.