Systematic Withdrawal Strategy: Benefits and Risks for Retirement Income

Preparing for retirement can look different for every investor. When it comes to a retirement income strategy, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. So what type of plan may be the right choice?

The systematic withdrawal approach and the bucket strategy are popular options for retirement income planning. Understanding these approaches can help investors avoid common assumptions—and make better decisions for the future.

Morningstar researchers assess the systematic withdrawal approach to four major bucket strategies: the cash flow reserve bucket strategy, two variations of the three buckets strategy, and the time bucket strategy.

To read the full research report, download a copy here.