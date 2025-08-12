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Morningstar for fintechs

In an evolving world of fintech, it’s more important than ever to stay competitive. Morningstar’s insights and products can help you build your platform on quality data, create digital experiences, and expand your network.

Analyzing venture capital can help fintech success

Examining venture capital data—from flows to sediment—is critical as tech firms plan for the future. Take a closer look at the changing environment.

ESG investing growth shifts priorities

Sustainability-focused product development has seen a slowdown. With fewer funds launched and outflows on the rise, who is affected most?

Generative AI’s impact on the future of wealthtech

Artificial intelligence isn’t a cure-all for complexity, but it could simplify investing to some extent.

The evolving asset management landscape

Be better positioned to help asset managers in today’s evolving climate. Get started by understanding the latest industry insights.

Uncovering advisor priorities

How are advisors using technology? Industry experts share their unique perspectives on the factors driving advisor decisions.

Explore our products

Empower investor success with reliable data and tools that simplify your day-to-day workflow.
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Morningstar Licensed Data

Coverage of registered and unregistered managed investments from around the world, global company and share class data, and exclusive analytics to evaluate opportunities.

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ByAllAccounts

High-quality investor financial account aggregation and advisor book-of-business data to equip advisors with valuable insights for actionable financial advice and reporting.

Index Solutions

Indexes across all major asset classes and themes draw on unique IP to unlock emerging opportunities, while providing a robust institutional beta platform for core investing.

Institutional Equity Research

Gain access to essential analyst equity research assessing 1,500 companies plus forward-looking quantitative ratings we generate on more than 50,000 stocks.

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