Public/private market convergence
Semiliquid funds are expanding investor access to private markets and blurring traditional boundaries. Here, Morningstar research analysts delve into the risk-return profiles and fee structures of public/private investments.
Explore research and tools that can help manage risk, educate clients, and build portfolios.
5 min
Introducing Morningstar’s Semiliquid Fund Cost Estimates
Morningstar’s new cost estimates help investors navigate semiliquid fund fees with greater clarity and consistency.
4 min
A Closer Look at the Risks and Rewards of Semiliquid Funds
What advisors asked about semiliquid funds, and Morningstar strategist’s answers.
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All Public and Private Convergence Insights
Showing 1 to 12 out of 101
45 mins
Register Now: Private Markets Growth - Data-Driven Distribution Strategies for Asset Managers
On Sept. 29, learn how leading firms are using data and insights to engage advisors and position their products for success in an increasingly competitive environment.
5 mins
To PIK or Not to PIK
What private credit fund investors should know about payment-in-kind.
5 mins
The Value of a Niche: Where Active Managers Can Win
The active management landscape is evolving. Morningstar shares key trends and the value of a niche for investment teams at asset management firms.
12 mins
Small-Cap Stocks Should Reward Investors for Risk. So Why Don't They?
The growth of private markets may be sapping public markets of fresh capital and investment opportunities.
7 mins
SpaceX Misses the Spot for Governance-Focused Investors
Dual class share structure and index inclusion help cement Elon Musk’s control—which asset owners believe would be “extreme” and “catastrophic.”
6 mins
Canadian Target-Date Funds: Market Leaders and Allocation Trends
Canadian target-date assets rose to CAD 159.4 billion at year-end 2025.
9 mins
The Rise of Evergreen Funds: A New Way to Access Private Markets
Investors are pouring money into these funds, but returns vary widely across investment vehicles.
3 mins
Assessing the Risks of Semiliquidity and Fees in Private Markets
Jack Shannon discusses how public and private assets differ and how to evaluate the risks of incentive fee structures in semiliquid funds.
3 mins
How Semiliquid Funds Expand Access to Private Markets
Learn how semiliquid funds are expanding access to private markets and how the Morningstar Medalist Rating helps evaluate their potential.
4 mins
A Closer Look at the Risks and Rewards of Semiliquid Funds
What advisors asked about semiliquid funds, and Morningstar strategist’s answers.