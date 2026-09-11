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Terms and Conditions

Copyright

All information available through this website (Website) is the property of Morningstar, Inc. or one of its subsidiary companies (individually and collectively, Morningstar) and is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. All rights reserved.

You are granted only a limited, non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website and to use this information solely for your private, non-commercial purposes. For avoidance of doubt, you may not reproduce, retransmit, disseminate, sell, publish, broadcast, or circulate this information or use it in conjunction with creating, promoting, trading, or marketing any investment product without the prior, express written consent of the Morningstar company operating the Website.

Trademarks

All trademarks used in conjunction with any Morningstar product or service are the property of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar, Inc., also owns trademark registrations on the Morningstar name, Morningstar logo, and certain other Morningstar marks. All other marks appearing on this Website are the property of their respective owners. Morningstar products/services made available in countries other than the United States are provided through one or more operating subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc.

Nature of Service

This Website contains information, including, without limitation, statements and statistics that have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but are not guaranteed as to accuracy or completeness. References to any specific securities or investment advice of any kind do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities and are not intended to constitute investment advice of any kind. The past performance of an investment or investment strategy cannot guarantee its future performance.

Disclaimers

Neither any Morningstar company nor any of its information providers can guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or correct sequencing of any of the information on this website, including, but not limited to, information originated by any Morningstar company, licensed by any Morningstar company from information providers, or gathered by any Morningstar company from other third-party sources (e.g., publicly available sources). There may be delays, omissions, or inaccuracies in the information.

NEITHER ANY OF THE MORNINGSTAR COMPANIES NOR ANY OF THEIR INFORMATION PROVIDERS SHALL HAVE ANY LIABILITY, CONTINGENT OR OTHERWISE FOR (i) THE ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, TIMELINESS, OR CORRECT SEQUENCING OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED ON IT OR THROUGH THIS WEBSITE; (ii) THE PERFORMANCE OF ANY SOFTWARE, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES AVAILABLE ON OR THROUGH THIS WEBSITE; (iii) ANY INTERRUPTION IN YOUR BEING ABLE TO ACCESS ANY OF THE FOREGOING OR ANY OTHER ASPECT TO THE WEBSITE; OR (IV) ANY DECISION MADE OR ACTION TAKEN BY YOU IN RELIANCE UPON ANY OF THEM. THE PAST PERFORMANCE OF AN INVESTMENT OR INVESTMENT STRATEGY DOES NOT GUARANTEE ITS FUTURE PERFORMANCE.

NEITHER ANY OF THE MORNINGSTAR COMPANIES NOR ANY OF THEIR INFORMATION PROVIDERS MAKE ANY REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY ABOUT THE SUITABILITY OF THE INFORMATION, SOFTWARE, PRODUCTS, OR SERVICES CONTAINED IN OR REFERENCED ON THIS WEBSITE. ALL SUCH INFORMATION, SOFTWARE, PRODUCTS, AND SERVICES ARE MADE AVAILABLE "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND. PRODUCT/SERVICE SPECIFICATIONS AND PRICES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

The ESG-related information, methodologies, tool, ratings, data and opinions contained or reflected herein are not directed to or intended for use or distribution to India-based clients or users and their distribution to Indian resident individuals or entities is not permitted, and Morningstar/Sustainalytics accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever for the actions of third parties in this respect.

Privacy

Morningstar’s use of any personally identifiable information provided by You through any access or use of the Website is governed by Morningstar’s Privacy Policy, a copy of which may be accessed here.

Morningstar RSS Terms and Conditions

Your use of any Morningstar RSS Feed is subject to the Morningstar.com Terms and Conditions and to these Morningstar RSS Terms and Conditions.

You may only display Morningstar content, including but not limited to the RSS feed, article text, links, titles, bylines, attributions, logos, or images (collectively, “Morningstar content”) as well as any embedded third-party content, such as advertising, in the form provided to you by Morningstar. You may not modify, translate, reformat or remove Morningstar content or third-party content.

If you provide links to Morningstar articles, you may only link directly to Morningstar.com, and you may not require readers to visit any intermediate content or sites, including but not limited to your content or advertising content.

You may not use Morningstar content in a manner that competes with Morningstar products or could serve as a substitute to or otherwise diminish the value of any Morningstar product.

You may not use the Morningstar RSS Feed for commercial gain, which includes, but is not limited to, receiving payment for access to the Morningstar RSS Feed or receiving advertising revenue in connection with the Morningstar RSS Feed.

You may not display Morningstar content on any site or in any way that could reasonably damage Morningstar’s brand or reputation, including on any site that demeans or harasses any person on the basis of that person’s immutable or protected characteristics, pornography sites, sites that violate any person’s intellectual property rights, or sites that engage in unlawful activity.

Upon our request, we reserve the right to have you remove the Morningstar RSS feed. We may terminate your access to the RSS feed for any reason.

Morningstar retains all ownership rights in the Morningstar RSS Feed and Morningstar content.