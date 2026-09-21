Morningstar Investor Perspectives: How Can Advisors Turn Complexity into Clarity?

This support dynamic is further evidenced by the sources that participants leverage to inform their investment strategies. About one-third (34%) turn to financial advisors for financial advice. Other top advice sources include friends and family (36%) and internet searches or other websites (33%).

Furthermore, US investors not only view financial advisors as a top information source but also the most valuable (89%). Still, a gap between usage and perceived value is evident: Participants rate an accountant or tax advisor (86%) and investment or trading platforms (76%) among the most valuable advice sources despite using them less frequently. The finding suggests that while informal sources may be convenient, investors still place greater weight on human judgment and expertise when making investment decisions.

Generative AI tools are also gaining traction as a source of financial advice. Twenty-one percent of participants reported using AI, and 74% viewed it as valuable—higher than in other surveyed regions for both.

Given investors’ openness to using AI, advisors can add value by encouraging responsible use and helping clients put AI insights into the right context within their overall financial plans.

Beyond providing AI-related guidance, advisors are well positioned to help investors navigate additional decision obstacles, including:

Fear of making a mistake or losing money (38%)

Market volatility (34%)

Lack of confidence in my own investment knowledge (24%)

Difficulty knowing which information or sources to trust (24%)

It’s worth noting from this list that twenty-four percent of investors ranked difficulty knowing which information or sources to trust as a top obstacle. Yet at the same time, more than half of investors (59%) said they’re confident in their ability to separate clear or accurate investment information from confusing or misleading information.

This pattern emphasizes a significant distinction between trust and confidence.

That is, even though some investors struggle to identify credible information—pointing to a trust gap—others feel certain in their judgment despite rising complexity, signaling a confidence issue. With AI-powered investing content expanding, this challenge is likely to intensify.