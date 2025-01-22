Related features
Direct Advisory Suite is a connected toolkit spanning proposal creation, investment research, investment planning, and more.
Give clients a better understanding of risk comfort and trade-offs with a data-backed risk profile.
Our risk tolerance questionnaire has been taken over 2 million times with stable and defensible results across market conditions.
Drive growth with productive conversations by creating clarity around portfolio risk.
The Morningstar Portfolio Risk Score measures true exposure across holdings, then aligns client risk profiles with proposed portfolios—showing clearly whether they’re on target or off track, and turning risk into a powerful driver of trust and new business.
Connect each client’s tolerance and time horizon to the Portfolio Risk Score, creating a clear range of portfolio risk they can feel confident with.
The result is a personalized, compliant proposal that reflects advisor expertise and aligns to client preferences and goals.
Send clients a personalized link to the risk tolerance questionnaire.
Once completed, advisors receive a notification and see the responses in Direct Advisory Suite in real time.
Fuel both compliance and client confidence with FINRA-reviewed risk tolerance reports.
These clear, client-ready outputs show risk tolerance, comparison data, and the Risk Comfort Range, making alignment easy to demonstrate while reinforcing defensibility.