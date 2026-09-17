Morningstar Investor Perspectives 2026: Australia Retail Investors

Together, these trends suggest that investors aren’t opting out of alternatives but are becoming more selective as they assess what investments are the best fit for their situation along with possible concerns around risk, liquidity, and transparency.

This behaviour is further underscored by a potential mismatch in time horizons: While our framework recommends holding alternatives for at least 10 years, most Australian participants (55%) cited between zero and three years as the maximum investment time where they feel comfortable—indicating about the same flexibility as UK investors (55%). This shorter time frame may also reflect a preference for liquidity, which can be more limited in alternative investments.

Investable asset levels matter as well. Specifically, those with more than AUD 100,000 are more likely to be comfortable beyond three years versus those below this threshold.

At the same time, other investment trends are growing alongside private markets. Managed funds have continued their steady rise as a top investment type over the past three years (38% in 2026, up from 36% in 2025 and 33% in 2024). Crypto is also climbing, with 31% of participants investing in 2026, up from 22% last year.

In short, Australian investors still value familiar structures while showing openness to higher-risk assets—highlighting why it’s crucial for advisers to support clients in balancing new innovations with portfolio goals.

ETFs are experiencing the strongest momentum, hitting a record AUD 48.3 billion in flows last year. This surge aligns with our survey findings, which show one quarter (25%) of investors owned ETFs in 2026, a notable increase from 17% in 2025.

When advisers educate clients on how ETFs may fit into their strategies, it can be easier to ensure allocations align with their risk tolerance and goals. Advisers may also use our Morningstar Medalist Rating to identify high-quality ETFs likely to outperform over a full market cycle.

Advisers can improve investors’ understanding of alternatives by: