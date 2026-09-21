Morningstar Investor Perspectives: How Can Advisers Turn Complexity into Clarity?

AI is becoming a more familiar part of the investment process for UK participants. Forty-five percent stated high trust in the tool to help make investment decisions in 2026—a significant increase from 29% in 2024 and the highest level of trust across surveyed regions. While 27% still cited low trust, this is down from 38% in 2024, suggesting that investors are growing open to the idea of AI regardless of their trust level.

Key reasons for low trust included general skepticism, reluctance, and personalization barriers (48%) followed by reliability and performance (38%), and user control along with human oversight (18%). This order aligns with Canadian investors, implying that investors in both regions tend to think about AI in similar ways, with initial emotional concerns outweighing more technical considerations.

Top factors that high-trust investors prioritize to determine their trust in an AI tool include:

Demonstrable evidence and social proof (40%)

Reliability, performance, and limits (28%)

Practical utility and usability (17%)

Although trust in AI among retail investors is rising, usage tells a different story.

Only 2% of US participants rely on AI for most investment decisions, while most (68%) do not use AI for investment decisions at this point. This pattern holds across generations. The disconnect is seen in all surveyed regions, pointing to where advisers should pay closest attention.

What advisers may be missing is that the key challenge isn't only skepticism, but an uncertainty around how to apply AI in practice. Even millennials, who reported the highest trust in AI (60%), use it primarily as a supporting tool (45%). This signals that the issue is guidance rather than belief in the abilities of AI.

That’s where advisers play a critical role—not by pushing AI adoption, but by modelling responsible, human-guided use. Until then, investors’ confidence is likely to remain theoretical rather than actionable.