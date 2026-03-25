Public/Private Market Convergence
Semiliquid funds are expanding investor access to private markets and blurring traditional boundaries. Here, Morningstar research analysts delve into the risk-return profiles and fee structures of public/private investments.
Explore research and tools that can help manage risk, educate clients, and build portfolios.
5 min
Introducing Morningstar’s Semiliquid Fund Cost Estimates
Morningstar’s new cost estimates help investors navigate semiliquid fund fees with greater clarity and consistency.
4 min
A Closer Look at the Risks and Rewards of Semiliquid Funds
What advisors asked about semiliquid funds, and Morningstar strategist’s answers.
Subscribe to the Public Meets Private newsletter
Access the latest insights from Morningstar and PitchBook on the convergence of public and private markets, and what they mean for you and your clients.
All Public and Private Convergence Insights
Showing 1 to 12 out of 99
45 mins
On Sept. 29, learn how leading firms are using data and insights to engage advisors and position their products for success in an increasingly competitive environment.
5 mins
The active management landscape is evolving. Morningstar shares key trends and the value of a niche for investment teams at asset management firms.
12 mins
The growth of private markets may be sapping public markets of fresh capital and investment opportunities.
7 mins
Dual class share structure and index inclusion help cement Elon Musk’s control—which asset owners believe would be “extreme” and “catastrophic.”
6 mins
Canadian target-date assets rose to CAD 159.4 billion at year-end 2025.
9 mins
Investors are pouring money into these funds, but returns vary widely across investment vehicles.
3 mins
Jack Shannon discusses how public and private assets differ and how to evaluate the risks of incentive fee structures in semiliquid funds.
3 mins
Learn how semiliquid funds are expanding access to private markets and how the Morningstar Medalist Rating helps evaluate their potential.
4 mins
What advisors asked about semiliquid funds, and Morningstar strategist’s answers.
5 mins
This year's Morningstar Investment Conference focused on understanding risk, evaluating innovation thoughtfully, and strengthening the client relationships that matter most.