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Public/Private Market Convergence

Semiliquid funds are expanding investor access to private markets and blurring traditional boundaries. Here, Morningstar research analysts delve into the risk-return profiles and fee structures of public/private investments.  

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Access the latest insights from Morningstar and PitchBook on the convergence of public and private markets, and what they mean for you and your clients.

Illustration depicting PitchBook's Public Meets Private newsletter, written by Alec Davis.

All Public and Private Convergence Insights

Showing 1 to 12 out of 99
On Sept. 29, learn how leading firms are using data and insights to engage advisors and position their products for success in an increasingly competitive environment.
Webinar
45 mins

Register Now: Private Markets Growth - Data-Driven Distribution Strategies for Asset Managers

On Sept. 29, learn how leading firms are using data and insights to engage advisors and position their products for success in an increasingly competitive environment.
The active management landscape is evolving. Morningstar shares key trends and the value of a niche for investment teams at asset management firms.
Blog
5 mins

The Value of a Niche: Where Active Managers Can Win

The active management landscape is evolving. Morningstar shares key trends and the value of a niche for investment teams at asset management firms.
The growth of private markets may be sapping public markets of fresh capital and investment opportunities.
Blog
12 mins

Small-Cap Stocks Should Reward Investors for Risk. So Why Don't They?

The growth of private markets may be sapping public markets of fresh capital and investment opportunities.
If done right, a shift to semiannual reporting could ease short-term pressures and revive public markets.
Blog
4 mins

Kunal Kapoor: "I Agree With the SEC on Ending Quarterly Reporting—With Conditions"

If done right, a shift to semiannual reporting could ease short-term pressures and revive public markets.
Dual class share structure and index inclusion help cement Elon Musk’s control—which asset owners believe would be “extreme” and “catastrophic.”
Blog
7 mins

SpaceX Misses the Spot for Governance-Focused Investors

Dual class share structure and index inclusion help cement Elon Musk’s control—which asset owners believe would be “extreme” and “catastrophic.”
Canadian target-date assets rose to CAD 159.4 billion at year-end 2025.
Blog
6 mins

Canadian Target-Date Funds: Market Leaders and Allocation Trends

Canadian target-date assets rose to CAD 159.4 billion at year-end 2025.
Investors are pouring money into these funds, but returns vary widely across investment vehicles.
Blog
9 mins

The Rise of Evergreen Funds: A New Way to Access Private Markets

Investors are pouring money into these funds, but returns vary widely across investment vehicles.
Jack Shannon discusses how public and private assets differ and how to evaluate the risks of incentive fee structures in semiliquid funds.
Video
3 mins

Assessing the Risks of Semiliquidity and Fees in Private Markets

Jack Shannon discusses how public and private assets differ and how to evaluate the risks of incentive fee structures in semiliquid funds.
Learn how semiliquid funds are expanding access to private markets and how the Morningstar Medalist Rating helps evaluate their potential.
Video
3 mins

How Semiliquid Funds Expand Access to Private Markets

Learn how semiliquid funds are expanding access to private markets and how the Morningstar Medalist Rating helps evaluate their potential.
What advisors asked about semiliquid funds, and Morningstar strategist’s answers.
Blog
4 mins

A Closer Look at the Risks and Rewards of Semiliquid Funds

What advisors asked about semiliquid funds, and Morningstar strategist’s answers.
This year's Morningstar Investment Conference focused on understanding risk, evaluating innovation thoughtfully, and strengthening the client relationships that matter most.
Blog
5 mins

MIC 2026: The Future of Advice Starts with the Fundamentals

This year's Morningstar Investment Conference focused on understanding risk, evaluating innovation thoughtfully, and strengthening the client relationships that matter most.
How rate expectations, IPO and M&A activity, and shrinking illiquidity premiums are shaping the current environment.
Research

Alternative Asset Manager Report: Q2 2026

How rate expectations, IPO and M&A activity, and shrinking illiquidity premiums are shaping the current environment.

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