Is a Financial Advisor’s Role About Financial Wellness?

When we asked investors what prompted them to hire their financial advisor, we didn’t get answers pertaining to investment performance. Instead, many people cited that they were uncomfortable making financial decisions on their own and wanted the guidance of a professional financial advisor. And the reasons for why investors chose to continue working with a financial advisor had a similar emotional bent, where many investors mentioned enjoying the peace of mind their financial advisor provided. Even investors who mentioned the quality of advice their advisor provided also noted that the advisor helped them forecast future planning needs. That suggests the advisor spent an adequate amount of time understanding the clients and their personal circumstances, allowing them to predict upcoming needs.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau defines financial well-being as “a state wherein a person can fully meet current and ongoing financial obligations, can feel secure in their financial future, and is able to make choices that allow them to enjoy life.” Although this broad, vague definition may seem out of place in the numbers-world of financial planning, it actually speaks to the core of what many investors seek in a financial advisor.

Many clients don’t care about owning private equity, a Roth IRA, or dividend stocks but care about what that ownership affords them—whether that be reaching their financial wellness goals, achieving financial freedom, or fulfilling their life values. The modern-day financial advisor will help a person connect the dots between financial products and services and the makings of an enjoyable life.