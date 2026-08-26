Active vs. Passive Mutual Fund Performance: When Do Active Managers Win?

US actively managed mutual funds and ETFs made up some ground from but still lagged their average passive peer from July 2025 through June 2026. Just 40% of active strategies survived and beat their asset-weighted average passive composite, an increase of 7 percentage points from a year earlier.

That did little to change their long-term track record. Just 25% of active funds survived and beat their passive counterparts over the decade through June 2026.

But some active funds are worth the premium in fees and expenses.

Morningstar’s investment research assesses the long-term success rates of active funds compared with passive funds. Here are the categories where actively managed funds stood out and where they fell short.

For a full breakdown, download the free Active vs. Passive Barometer report.