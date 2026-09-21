Morningstar Investor Perspectives: How Can Advisors Turn Complexity into Clarity?

An evolving housing market and trade environment is creating a complex backdrop for Canadian investors. Yet as mentioned above, less than half (45%) of participants reported feeling uncertain or nervous about the market, making Canada the least worried region out of those surveyed—Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US.

Still, investors are most concerned about:

Inflation (38%)

Economic slowdown/recession (36%)

Geopolitical tensions (32%)

Inflation stands out as the top economic concern across all surveyed regions with 75% of Canadian investors saying they’re extremely or somewhat concerned. This strong concern may be driving additional concerns around housing affordability (60%) along with the ability to retire comfortably (60%).

As with US investors, tariffs/trade policy (31%) also emerged in the top five concerns for Canadians. This likely reflects the region’s close trade ties to cross-border policy shifts in the US.

Advisors can also positively impact investor sentiment: Our survey finds those who work with an advisor feel more optimistic and steady about the market than those who don’t (46% compared with 38%). In other words, financial advisors can provide value by offering support, both emotionally and financially, and reassurance that investors may lack on their own.