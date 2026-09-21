Global Investor Perspectives: 4 Ways Advisors Can Support Client Decisions

What matters to today’s global investors? In an environment shaped by information overload and market volatility, clients must navigate competing priorities and decide how to act. Advisors can help by filtering out distractions and offering clarity.

The Morningstar Investor Perspectives 2026: Retail Investors survey provides insights on the wide-ranging sentiments, behaviors, and preferences of global retail investors. Our findings were based on a total of 5,793 online responses collected from the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom represented across age, gender, ethnicity, household income, employment status, and investable assets.

When financial advisors cut through market noise and offer true support, they can guide retail investors to make better decisions and stay on track toward their goals.

Here are four actionable tips that advisors can use to help investors move forward with confidence.

Explore the full findings from the Morningstar Investor Perspectives: Retail Investors survey by region: