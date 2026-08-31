The Value of a Niche: Where Active Managers Can Win

Amid a constantly changing environment, investment teams must evolve to stay competitive. For those at asset management firms, this growth includes truly understanding how to find attractive opportunities for active investing.

The debate between active and passive strategies isn’t just about long-term averages—it’s about identifying where market structure, liquidity, and investor behavior create openings for skilled active managers to add value.

While passive investing may widely dominate markets, active investing can still outperform its counterpart in certain areas. Active strategies are poised to succeed where inefficiencies remain or are deepening due to macro shifts, regulatory changes, and evolving investor preferences.

By finding the right niche, it can be easier for active managers to boost returns and deliver value.

Here’s a closer look at the investing landscape and top areas to consider.