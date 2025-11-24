PitchBook news coverage on the public-private convergence

Morningstar research on the risk-return profiles and fee structures of private investments

Individual investors are no longer restricted to participating in the public market. An ongoing evolution has erased barriers to alternatives in the private market, resulting in a landscape where individuals and institutions are investing alongside each other. Private market investment products and marketplaces increasingly are catering to wealth managers and their clients. The Public Meets Private newsletter examines the consequences, risks and opportunities of this market upheaval.