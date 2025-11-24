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About the public-private convergence

Individual investors are no longer restricted to participating in the public market. An ongoing evolution has erased barriers to alternatives in the private market, resulting in a landscape where individuals and institutions are investing alongside each other. Private market investment products and marketplaces increasingly are catering to wealth managers and their clients. The Public Meets Private newsletter examines the consequences, risks and opportunities of this market upheaval.

About the Author

Alec Davis Headshot

Edited by Alexander “Alec” Davis, PitchBook head of enterprise reporting. Alec has been a financial journalist for over two decades. He served as editor-in-chief of PitchBook News from 2019 to 2025. Previously he was an editor at the Wall Street Journal and was a founding editor of MarketWatch.