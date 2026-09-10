To PIK or Not to PIK

Not all PIK is created equal, though. There are broadly two different ways that a loan ends up paying in-kind rather than in cash.

The first is so-called upfront PIK. It occurs when a loan is structured from the start to allow for payment-in-kind. Lenders may be willing to lend on a PIK basis if the loan is financing a project that isn’t expected to generate any cash for a certain period, such as the building of a data center. A loan financing data center construction might accept PIK terms early on and then mandate a switch to cash payments when the project begins to generate cash or after some contractually specified length of time.

Sometimes upfront PIK is structured to allow the borrower to “toggle” between cash and payment-in-kind rather than tying it to a specific length of time, thereby allowing the borrower to flip back and forth as the market and the business evolve. This kind of PIK is typically only extended to borrowers with comparatively strong financial footing, or when too many lenders are competing for too few deals, giving borrowers the upper hand in negotiations.

The second way is when a lender agrees to amend a loan to PIK status if a borrower with a previously cash-paying loan runs into trouble and needs to ask its lenders to accept payment-in-kind. While lenders may be able to decline that request, depending on restrictions within the original loan documents, it can be a difficult choice.

If that borrower misses an interest payment, it’s likely to show up as a default or non-accrual in the portfolio, and the lender may be compelled to mark down the value of the loan. Flexibility is also a primary draw of private credit lenders who sell themselves on a willingness to customize loans, and disallowing PIK too often could lead to borrowers and their private equity sponsors taking their business elsewhere.