Canadian Target-Date Funds: Trends, Performance, Market Leaders

As of early 2026, 14 providers offer 21 target-date series. But only five providers manage 89% of total target-date assets.

BlackRock remains the market leader with just under half of total assets and the largest net inflows in 2025. BlackRock’s iShares ETFs are the most widely used third-party components. The ETFs appear in seven target-date series in addition to the firm’s own LifePath lineup.

Fidelity ranks second with CAD 29 billion (18%), supported by its long tenure in the market. The firm is one of only two providers offering target-date series across both retail and group retirement platforms.

The remaining nine providers together account for 11% of the market. But competition continues to intensify.

CIBC, the newest entrant, launched its Target Retirement Date series in November 2025. Sun Life plans to introduce an Index Plus version of its existing Granite series in May 2026, which will incorporate private markets exposure with a mostly passive lineup of public funds.

The chart below shows market share of target-date assets by manager (CAD million), December 2025.