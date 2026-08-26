SpaceX Misses the Spot for Governance-Focused Investors

Nasdaq, which is also floating SpaceX on its exchange, has decided to apply a 3x float multiplier which increases the weighting of low-free-float companies in its indexes.

Opinions range on the merits and disadvantages of this treatment. However, it is an arithmetic certainty that calculating index weightings in this way generates upward momentum in a low-free-float company’s share price that would otherwise be absent, and that may or may not be offset by other factors. (This is because demand would increase for a limited quantum of available shares from portfolios that track, or are benchmarked against, those indexes—Invesco’s $470 billion QQQ Trust ETF being a prominent example.)

Somewhat unexpectedly, S&P Dow Jones Indices decided last week to not amend their index inclusion requirements that set hurdles for length of public trading, minimum free float, and profitability. As a result, SpaceX will remain outside of S&P’s widely-tracked indexes for at least 12 months after the IPO, perhaps longer. S&P has previously endured questioning from investors on its perceived slowness to admit Tesla to its main market indexes due to the same criteria. It’s likely that those questions will resurface in the near future if SpaceX’s publicly quoted share price holds up.

There’s a wide range of approaches being taken here, and no obvious “right” answer. But institutional investors will doubtless be watching closely to see the net effect of all this on SpaceX’s and the wider market’s performance in the coming months and years. And they will have concerns over whether any perceived success with SpaceX’s unconventional approach to corporate governance would serve as a signal to other companies to follow the same path.