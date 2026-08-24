The Rise of Evergreen Funds: A New Way to Access Private Markets

Right now, evergreen funds are only available through a financial advisor.

Many of the major investment platforms have begun offering model portfolios that incorporate both public and private assets, typically with 10–30% private market exposure. Platforms are working to make these custom model portfolios more accessible to advisors and smooth the sub-documentation process.

Platforms that currently offer public-private model portfolios include:

GeoWealth

Envestnet

AssetMark

iCapital

Still, private markets may soon be a part of more investors’ portfolios, as regulatory developments have encouraged private-market adoption in retirement plans.

In the United States, an August 2025 executive order instructed the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Labor to work on a framework that would allow for the inclusion of private market investments in defined-contribution plans. And in the United Kingdom, 17 pension plan providers have signed the Mansion House Accord, pledging to allocate at least 10% of their defined contribution default funds in private markets by 2030.

These measures, however, are still in their infancy and will be worth monitoring in the months to come, as the evergreen fund universe expands and the lines between public and private markets continue to blur. While the addition offers new opportunities for diversification and returns, but it also introduces complex liquidity challenges.