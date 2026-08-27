Why Don't Small-Cap Stocks Reward Investors for Risk?

This extreme concentration has downstream effects on the makeup of mid- and small-cap indexes. Since 2018, the mid-cap index’s portfolio has shrunk by 32.04%, and the small-cap index’s portfolio has shrunk by 15.18%.

Why does this contraction happen? The US investable market shrinks when more companies become ineligible for indexes than new ones become eligible. Companies become ineligible for indexes by:

Getting too small.

Becoming too illiquid.

Delisting from a US exchange, often because they merge with a private firm or another public company.

Adjusted for mergers, the number of publicly traded stocks has stayed roughly similar since 1996. This suggests that the investment universe remains robust, but the universe is spread over fewer investable stocks, consolidating investment opportunities.

Fewer stocks overall mean even fewer are driving the market higher—and those names are increasingly large. Some of the more promising small caps are being absorbed into already large public companies, taking their potential out of small-cap indexes.

Concentrated performance has another side effect.

During strong market years, the small-cap index is more likely to lose a stock because it’s ascended into the mid- or large-cap index than to receive a stock that has descended from the large- or mid-cap index.

The opposite is also generally true. During a down year, a stock is more likely to fall into the small-cap index than ascend out of it.

Lately, however, fewer firms are growing out of small-cap territory, and more companies are descending into the small-cap index. Only once in the past seven years did more companies graduate from the small-cap index than descend into it. In the preceding 20 years, this occurred 13 times.

This reversal of trend uncovers the shifting composition of the small-cap index. Instead of more companies graduating into mid- and large-cap territory as markets rise, the small-cap index is accepting more descendants from larger indexes regardless of market conditions.

If this continues, another core thesis of small-cap investing will be moot: “Tomorrow’s big stocks are today’s small stocks.”

Increasingly, tomorrow’s huge stocks are already big—so they’ll never exist as a small-cap public company.