Evolving consumer spending patterns, and ongoing economic uncertainty are reshaping the travel industry. With inflation expectations still above the Federal Reserve’s target and consumers prioritizing goods over services, the travel sector faces unique challenges.

At the same time, within each segment of the industry, there are significant investment opportunities for advisors to bear in mind. From hotels and airlines to cruises and global distribution systems, each segment is navigating these trends differently.

Get a complete analysis of the hurdles, top stock options, and trends of the travel services industry by downloading the full report.