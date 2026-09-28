The State of US ETFs in 2026: Three Trends Reshaping the Industry

For much of the industry's history, ETFs and passive investing were nearly synonymous. Broad-market index funds helped fuel the rise of ETFs and remain the foundation of many investor portfolios today. However, one of the report's most important findings is that the industry's fastest-growing story is no longer passive investing. It is active ETFs.

Actively managed ETFs represented 12.5% of all ETF assets as of June 2026. Although passive funds continue to account for the overwhelming majority of ETF assets, active ETFs have become a major growth engine for the industry.

A crucial catalyst was the SEC's adoption of Rule 6c-11 in 2019, often referred to as the "ETF Rule." By simplifying the regulatory framework for ETF launches, the rule made it significantly easier for active managers to enter the market while preserving many of the structural advantages that have attracted investors to ETFs in the first place. The result was a surge in launches and a rapid expansion of available active strategies.

Today's active ETF universe spans a wide range of investment approaches and asset classes. Investors increasingly view ETFs not simply as tools for market exposure, but as vehicles capable of delivering differentiated strategies, active security selection, and specialized portfolio outcomes. That evolution represents a notable shift from the industry's original identity.

The report takes a deeper look at the firms driving active ETF growth, the different types of active management gaining traction, and the categories attracting the greatest investor interest. Those details help explain how active ETFs have evolved from a niche segment into one of the most consequential developments shaping the industry's future.