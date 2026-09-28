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The State of US ETFs in 2026: Three Trends Reshaping the Industry
What began as a simple way to track the S&P 500 has grown into a US market comprising 5,401 ETFs and nearly $15.8 trillion in assets. Yet the ETF story today is about far more than growth. The industry is entering a new phase defined by changing investor preferences, the rapid expansion of active management, and an increasingly crowded landscape of specialized products.
The State of the US ETFs 2026 report examines how the ETF market reached this point, the forces driving its evolution, and what investors should watch next. Here are three trends that stand out.
Investors Continue to Move Toward ETFs
The ETF industry's growth remains closely linked to investors' migration away from mutual funds. While mutual funds continue to represent a significant share of invested assets, the direction of flows has become increasingly clear over the past decade. ETFs continue to attract new money, while mutual funds have experienced sustained outflows.
Several factors help explain this shift. Tax efficiency remains one of ETFs' most compelling advantages. The ETF creation and redemption mechanism can help minimize capital gains distributions, reducing potential tax consequences for investors. Combined with generally lower fees and daily transparency, these structural benefits have made ETFs a preferred vehicle for many investors.
Asset managers have responded accordingly. Firms across the industry are increasingly adapting their product lineups to meet investor demand for ETFs, whether through launching new ETF strategies, converting existing products, or exploring new structures that bring ETF benefits to broader audiences. The report explores several of these developments in greater detail, highlighting how deeply the ETF wrapper has become embedded in the future of fund management.
While ETFs have not yet surpassed mutual funds in total market share, the long-term trajectory increasingly points toward a market where ETFs play an even larger role in investor portfolios. What once appeared to be a complementary vehicle has become a primary destination for new investment dollars.
The Biggest ETF Growth Story Isn't Passive Investing Anymore
For much of the industry's history, ETFs and passive investing were nearly synonymous. Broad-market index funds helped fuel the rise of ETFs and remain the foundation of many investor portfolios today. However, one of the report's most important findings is that the industry's fastest-growing story is no longer passive investing. It is active ETFs.
Actively managed ETFs represented 12.5% of all ETF assets as of June 2026. Although passive funds continue to account for the overwhelming majority of ETF assets, active ETFs have become a major growth engine for the industry.
A crucial catalyst was the SEC's adoption of Rule 6c-11 in 2019, often referred to as the "ETF Rule." By simplifying the regulatory framework for ETF launches, the rule made it significantly easier for active managers to enter the market while preserving many of the structural advantages that have attracted investors to ETFs in the first place. The result was a surge in launches and a rapid expansion of available active strategies.
Today's active ETF universe spans a wide range of investment approaches and asset classes. Investors increasingly view ETFs not simply as tools for market exposure, but as vehicles capable of delivering differentiated strategies, active security selection, and specialized portfolio outcomes. That evolution represents a notable shift from the industry's original identity.
The report takes a deeper look at the firms driving active ETF growth, the different types of active management gaining traction, and the categories attracting the greatest investor interest. Those details help explain how active ETFs have evolved from a niche segment into one of the most consequential developments shaping the industry's future.
ETF Innovation Is Entering a New Era
If the first generation of ETFs focused on broad-market indexing and the second expanded into active management, the industry's newest phase is increasingly defined by specialization.
The report refers to this emerging landscape as "ETF 3.0," a category that encompasses many of the industry's most innovative and, in some cases, most controversial products. As competition intensifies among thousands of existing ETFs, providers are seeking new ways to differentiate themselves through niche exposures, derivatives-based strategies, outcome-oriented products, and alternative structures.
Recent launch activity highlights this trend. Areas such as defined-outcome ETFs, derivative-income strategies, digital asset products, and leveraged offerings have become increasingly prominent. In many cases, these products address highly specific investor objectives or tactical market views rather than serving as broad, long-term portfolio building blocks.
This shift reflects a broader reality across the ETF market: traditional areas of opportunity are becoming more crowded. When investors already have access to low-cost funds covering nearly every major asset class and index, new launches often need to target increasingly specialized use cases to stand out.
For investors, this wave of innovation presents both opportunities and challenges. Specialized ETFs can offer new tools for portfolio construction, but they can also introduce complexities, risks, and costs that are not always well understood. Determining which innovations provide lasting value and which are primarily designed for short-term demand is becoming an increasingly important part of ETF due diligence.
The report also finds that the industry's future pipeline appears markedly different from its past. Traditional broad-market ETF launches are becoming less common, while increasingly specialized concepts dominate the filing queue.
In a More Crowded Market, Due Diligence Matters More Than Ever
One of the report's clearest themes is that investor choice has expanded dramatically. More than 5,400 ETFs now compete for assets, spanning nearly every asset class, investment style, and strategic objective imaginable.
That abundance creates opportunity, but it also raises the stakes for investors. Not every ETF is intended to be a long-term investment, and not every innovation is designed to improve portfolio outcomes. In an environment where launching an ETF has become easier than ever, investors increasingly need to focus on understanding what a strategy actually does, how it generates returns, and where it belongs within a broader portfolio.
The rapid growth in ETF sponsors illustrates just how competitive the landscape has become. More firms are entering the market every year, creating both a wider range of products and a greater need for careful fund evaluation.
The industry's continued evolution may ultimately benefit investors, but the growing complexity of available choices makes research and due diligence more important than ever before.
The Next Chapter of the ETF Story
The ETF industry's first chapter was about access. The second expanded beyond indexing into active management and broader portfolio applications. Today's chapter is increasingly focused on differentiation, with asset managers racing to develop new products, new structures, and new ways to attract investor attention.
Whether every innovation ultimately improves investor outcomes remains an open question. What is clear, however, is that ETFs continue to evolve at a remarkable pace. Understanding those changes has become essential for investors, advisors, and asset managers alike.