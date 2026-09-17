Investor Journeys Around the World

Governments across developed markets are increasingly focused on encouraging citizens to move beyond saving and become long-term investors. This shift is being driven by a combination of economic, demographic, and fiscal pressures. Aging populations, growing demands on public finances, concerns about retirement adequacy, and the need to mobilize capital for economic growth have all prompted policymakers to examine how household savings can be directed more effectively into productive investments. Despite often high levels of personal wealth, many households continue to hold substantial amounts of cash rather than investing in capital markets, creating a significant opportunity to improve both individual financial outcomes and broader market expansion aims.

This report is intended to contribute to the policy debate and draws on Morningstar’s data, research, and products. In it, we examine how 10 major markets, spanning Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, seek to encourage retail investment and how those efforts interact with the environment of the main investment products available to investors. Our analysis considers both the structural factors that shape participation, including taxation, retirement systems, distribution models, and product regulation, and the quality of the experience investors encounter once they enter the market. Together, these factors help explain why some countries have successfully cultivated strong investment cultures while others continue to struggle despite substantial policy intervention.

The research demonstrates that there is no single policy lever capable of transforming savers into investors. Instead, successful markets tend to combine several reinforcing elements. Well-designed retirement systems, accessible investment products, supportive tax policies, effective advice channels, transparent disclosures, competitive fees, and strong investor confidence all contribute to higher levels of participation. Markets that perform well generally benefit from a coherent ecosystem rather than reliance on any one initiative. Conversely, countries that excel in one area often find that progress is constrained by weaknesses elsewhere.

Retirement savings systems emerge as one of the most important drivers of investment participation. Countries that have embedded investment within workplace retirement arrangements have generally achieved greater levels of engagement with capital markets. These systems create regular investment habits, encourage long-term thinking, and provide scale through pooled assets, exerting a greater influence on participation than stand-alone generalized tax incentives or financial education campaigns. However, they do come with the restriction that the savings will largely be locked up until later life.

At the same time, policymakers and regulators are increasingly attempting to balance investor protection with growth objectives. Following more than a decade during which regulation largely focused on reducing risk and protecting consumers, attention is increasingly turning toward enabling broader participation in capital markets. This has led to initiatives aimed at simplifying disclosure requirements, improving access to advice and guidance, broadening investment choices, and encouraging more informed risk-taking. Across many jurisdictions, regulators are seeking to remove unnecessary friction while preserving appropriate safeguards for consumers.

The report also highlights the importance of the investor environment. Participation is more likely to be maintained when investors encounter clear information, transparent pricing, high-quality products, and strong governance standards. Developments such as value-for-money assessments, enhanced fee transparency, more consumer-friendly disclosures, and stronger product oversight are becoming increasingly prominent across jurisdictions. While approaches differ, the common objective is to build trust and confidence, both of which are essential ingredients in encouraging long-term investing.

A further theme is the growing effort to expand access to investment opportunities, including private market assets that were historically limited to institutional investors. While policymakers see these private investments as a means of both channeling capital toward economic growth and providing more choice and opportunity for investors, they come with challenges related to liquidity, transparency, complexity, and cost. Ensuring that broader access does not come at the expense of positive investor outcomes will remain a key policy challenge.

Ultimately, the most successful markets are those that combine strong incentives with a positive investor experience. The transition from saver to investor depends not only on encouraging participation, but also on creating an environment in which investors can make informed decisions, trust the system, and remain invested over the long term. The evidence suggests that durable success is achieved not through isolated reforms, but through a balanced and consistent framework that supports investors throughout their financial journey.