How ESMA's New EU Rules Affected ESG Funds

“ESG” and “sustainable” topped the most popular key terms removed.

We estimate that between January 2024 and June 2025, close to 390 Article 8 and Article 9 funds with the specific term “ESG” in their names have either replaced that term with another ESG-related word or removed it entirely. Notably, “ESG” also emerged as the most frequently added term across fund names during the same period.

Meanwhile, at least 310 funds with “Sustainable” or “Sustainability” have also had the term removed or replaced by other related terms. Several factors may have motivated managers to make this change, including a desire to adjust the investment objective to align with evolving investor preferences. In some cases, the portfolio may not have been able to meet the ESMA requirement for a meaningful allocation to sustainable investments—i.e. >50% of portfolio7 .

Many funds replaced contentious ESG-related terms with alternative, often vaguer, terms—examples include “screened,” “select,” “committed,” or “advanced.”

This suggests that managers remain keen to signal ESG characteristics— primarily exclusions—through fund names. These substitutions indicate a shift in language, as managers adjust their wording to comply with regulatory requirements, while continuing to respond to investor preferences. Strategies based solely on exclusions continue to appeal to certain investors. We identified more than 200 products that replaced contentious words such as “sustainable” and “ESG” with non-ESG alternatives.

An increased number of funds have incorporated a climate focus into their strategies in the past year, as evidenced by the growing use of terms such as “climate” and “transition” in fund names.