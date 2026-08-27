IRS Form 1099-DA and the Future of Crypto Reporting

The IRS’ introduction of the new digital asset Form 1099-DA, slated for implementation in 2025, is a critical update that both advisors and their clients must be aware of.

This change is particularly relevant to any client who has been affirmatively responding to the digital asset question on their federal tax returns. Historically, the IRS has simply inquired whether individuals have engaged in any transactions involving digital assets within the taxable year.

However, with the launch of Form 1099-DA, the scope of information required from taxpayers will substantially expand.

For a deeper dive, download “Cryptoasset Clarity: Why Your Advisors Need to Know All About Their Clients’ Crypto Portfolios.”