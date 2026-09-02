US Utilities Outlook: AI Power Demand Meets Grid Investment

The technology sector's rapid growth continues to reshape the utility landscape. Artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure are creating a powerful convergence between technology companies and electric utilities. Data centers have become one of the most important drivers of new electricity demand in the United States.

To secure reliable electricity for AI and cloud-computing operations, technology companies are increasingly partnering with utilities, creating significant opportunities for investment and earnings growth.

After more than a decade of relatively flat electricity demand growth, Morningstar estimates US electricity demand will grow an average of 1.4% annually through 2030. Data centers, building electrification, and electric vehicles are expected to be important contributors to that growth.

The commercialization of artificial intelligence represents a transformational source of new demand. We assume US data-center electricity demand will quadruple by 2030 and increase sixfold by 2035.

While AI-related energy consumption is expected to continue growing beyond 2030, efficiency gains and a shift from AI model training to model inference could temper growth rates over the longer term.