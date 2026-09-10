2026 Utilities Sector Overview Insights

AI-driven data center expansion is reshaping utility investment needs across the US, with data center electricity demand to quadruple by 2030 and grow sixfold by 2035. This surge is forcing utilities to accelerate generation, transmission, and distribution spending, but regulated utility pricing and cost recovery mechanisms determine whether that investment translates into shareholder value or stranded-asset risk. For investors, the report analyzes more on which companies have the regulatory support and reliability planning in place to convert large electricity loads into sustainable earnings growth.

Why regulation still rules returns

Utilities are the infrastructure backbone of the energy system, building and maintaining the power plants, grids, and pipelines that keep electricity, gas, and water flowing to homes and businesses. Our report finds that most utilities carry narrow economic moats rooted in efficient scale, a regulatory bargain that grants service territory monopolies in exchange for capped returns. Data center demand and electrification are pushing electricity growth to its fastest pace in decades, with total demand forecast to climb 3.1% annually as utilities increase capital spending to an estimated $1.4 trillion between 2026 and 2030. For investors, understanding how rate regulation, cost recovery, and reliability planning interact is essential to separating utilities positioned for durable growth from those exposed to regulatory and commodity risk.

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