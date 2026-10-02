US Gaming Pulse: Increasing Demand for i-Gaming

Inflation and employment concerns have dampened consumer spending sentiment, pressuring valuations across US-listed gaming and casino operators, even as underlying digital performance holds firm. Share performance across the sector lagged through 2026, leaving big industry players trading at levels that underappreciate their top-line and profit trajectory.

Digital gaming continues to outpace physical casinos even as macro pressures weigh on the broader industry, a divergence that points to where structural strength really sits. Does this shift toward increased online betting pose a risk for incumbents, or does it provide opportunity?

For those tracking the online gaming and casino sector, understanding this gap between market sentiment and business performance is central to spotting value before it corrects. Get the full breakdown of where the mispricing lies in our Gaming Pulse Q3 2026 report.