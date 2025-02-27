Risk Profiling and Risk Scoring Tools

Related features
Direct Advisory Suite is a connected toolkit spanning proposal creation, investment research, investment planning, and more.
Help clients stay invested for the long term. You can easily match a client's risk profile to investment and portfolio recommendations with a workflow that shows suitability.
Give investors peace of mind with the market’s most validated risk tolerance questionnaire, which provides accurate results in both good and bad markets. This questionnaire has been taken over 2 million times over the past twenty-plus years, and it checks more than a compliance box with our proven methodology and friendly reports. These help clients understand their comfort with investment risk and make more informed trade-offs.
Drive growth with productive conversations and alignment on investment risk. Measure the amount of underlying risk in a client’s current portfolio with our holdings-based Portfolio Risk Score. Then match clients’ risk profiles with your investment recommendations to show how proposed portfolios align with clients’ risk comfort, uniting know-your-product and know-your-client considerations in one workflow.
Build client relationships with personalized guidance. The Risk Comfort Range aligns client risk tolerance and time horizon to Morningstar’s Portfolio Risk Score, delivering a range of portfolio risk the client should be comfortable taking for their investment goals. The result? An investment plan that reflects your advisors’ expertise and your clients’ preferences all within a personalized, compliant proposal.
Send clients a personalized link to the risk tolerance questionnaire. Once completed, advisors receive a notification and see the responses in Direct Advisory Suite in real time.
Fuel compliance and engagement with FINRA-reviewed risk tolerance reports. Clearly show your clients’ risk tolerance, comparison data, risk comfort range, and questionnaire responses to drive alignment and demonstrate defensibility.