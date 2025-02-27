Risk Profiling and Risk Scoring Tools

Help clients stay invested for the long term. You can easily match a client's risk profile to investment and portfolio recommendations with a workflow that shows suitability.

Risk Profiler

Give investors peace of mind with the market’s most validated risk tolerance questionnaire, which provides accurate results in both good and bad markets. This questionnaire has been taken over 2 million times over the past twenty-plus years, and it checks more than a compliance box with our proven methodology and friendly reports. These help clients understand their comfort with investment risk and make more informed trade-offs.

A screen showing a "Risk Questionnaire" with the title "Answer the following questions so you better understand how you feel about investment risk." The first question is partially visible: "1. Compared to others, how do you rate your willingness to take financial risks?" with multiple-choice options. A pop-up on the right displays "Risk Tolerance," indicating a "Risk Tolerance Group" of "Average" and a "Risk Comfort Range" of "31-44," with an orange marker on "Average" on a horizontal risk spectrum.

Portfolio Risk Score

Drive growth with productive conversations and alignment on investment risk. Measure the amount of underlying risk in a client’s current portfolio with our holdings-based Portfolio Risk Score. Then match clients’ risk profiles with your investment recommendations to show how proposed portfolios align with clients’ risk comfort, uniting know-your-product and know-your-client considerations in one workflow.

A screen displaying "Portfolio Risk" analysis. It shows a large circular gauge indicating a "Risk Score" of 35, categorized as "Moderate," with a "Risk Comfort Range" of 30-40. To the left, radio buttons allow the user to select different risk levels, such as "Ultra Conservative," "Conservative," "Moderately Conservative," "Moderate" (currently selected), "Moderately Aggressive," and "Aggressive," with an accompanying numerical score for each.

Risk Comfort Range

Build client relationships with personalized guidance. The Risk Comfort Range aligns client risk tolerance and time horizon to Morningstar’s Portfolio Risk Score, delivering a range of portfolio risk the client should be comfortable taking for their investment goals. The result? An investment plan that reflects your advisors’ expertise and your clients’ preferences all within a personalized, compliant proposal.

A screen focusing on "Risk Tolerance." It shows a horizontal bar indicating risk tolerance groups from "Very Low" to "Very High," with an orange marker on "Average." The text explains that responses align to the Average risk tolerance group. Below, a table titled "Your Differences" displays responses to 7 questions (Self-rating, Adaptability, Meaning of Risk, Losses v Gains, Current Risk Taking, Reinvest, Downside Comfort) compared across "Very Low" to "Very High" categories, highlighting deviations from typical responses.

Digital prospect discovery

Send clients a personalized link to the risk tolerance questionnaire. Once completed, advisors receive a notification and see the responses in Direct Advisory Suite in real time.

A screenshot of the "Direct Advisory Suite" interface, specifically the "Clients & Portfolios" section for "David Johnson." A modal window titled "Initiate Risk Questionnaire" is open, allowing selection of an "Assessment Method" (Morningstar Risk Profiler (10Q) selected). Another pop-up confirms "Link to the Risk Questionnaire created successfully" and provides a link and an option to "Invite Text & Survey Link" with a pre-written email message.

Client-facing reports on risk tolerance

Fuel compliance and engagement with FINRA-reviewed risk tolerance reports. Clearly show your clients’ risk tolerance, comparison data, risk comfort range, and questionnaire responses to drive alignment and demonstrate defensibility.

A client report titled "Investment Plan Summary Report." It displays a comparison between "Current Investment Plan" and "Proposed Investment Plan." Each section features a circular risk gauge (76 for Current, 60 for Proposed) indicating risk score, level, and comfort range, along with a "Deviation From Target %" table and waterfall chart for asset classes like Canadian Equity, US Equity, Bonds, Cash, and Other. The bottom right shows a "Risk Tolerance Results" section with a risk profile matrix, illustrating "Risk Aversion Score" and "Overall Risk Tolerance" selections from Conservative to Aggressive.

Related features

Direct Advisory Suite is a connected toolkit spanning proposal creation, investment research, investment planning, and more.

Regulation and compliance tools

Key compliance steps are woven into investment planning, proposal generation, and client reporting workflows, so your compliance team can be confident advisors are providing advice that’s not only great, but compliant as well.

Let’s collaborate

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